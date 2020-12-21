Toronto, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2020) -Minera Alamos Inc. (TSXV: MAI) (the "Company" or "Minera Alamos") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held Thursday, December 17, 2020 in Toronto, Canada.

Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management. All five of the individuals nominated for the board of directors, namely Darren Koningen, Doug Ramshaw, Bruce Durham, Ruben Padilla and Kevin Small, were elected as set out below:

Shareholders also voted in favour of:

Ratifying the appointment of MNP LLP as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing directors to fix the remunerations of the auditors;

Ratifying and approving the continuation of the incentive Stock Option Plan of the Corporation; and

Ratifying and approving the continuation of the Restricted Share Unit Plan of the Corporation.

A total of 119,356,564 Minera Alamos common shares were voted, representing 27.22% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting.

About Minera Alamos:

Minera Alamos is a gold development company poised to join the ranks of gold producers in 2021. The Company has a portfolio of high-quality Mexican assets, including the 100%-owned Santana open-pit, heap-leach development project in Sonora that is currently under construction, and which is expected to have its first gold production in early 2021. The newly acquired 100%-owned Cerro de Oro oxide gold project in northern Zacatecas that has considerable past drilling and metallurgical work completed and could enter the permitting process rapidly. The La Fortuna open pit gold project in Durango (100%-owned) has an extremely robust and positive preliminary economic assessment (PEA) completed and the main Federal permits in hand. A construction decision on La Fortuna could be made in late 2020 or early 2021, highlighting the organic growth the existing project portfolio can provide to the overall production profile. Minera Alamos is built around its operating team that together brought 3 mines into production in Mexico over the last 13 years.

The Company's strategy is to develop very low capex assets while expanding the projects' resources and continuing to pursue complementary strategic acquisitions.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Minera Alamos Inc.

Doug Ramshaw, President

Tel: 604-600-4423

Email: dramshaw@mineraalamos.com

Website: www.mineraalamos.com

Victoria Vargas de Szarzynski, VP Investor Relations

Tel: 289-242-3599

Email: vvargas@mineraalamos.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70739