Hannan Metals Ltd.: Hannan Expands San Martin Copper-Silver Project Portfolio To 937 sq km

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / Hannan Metals Limited ("Hannan" or the "Company") (TSXV:HAN) (OTC PINK:HANNF) is pleased to announce that it has significantly increased its mineral tenure holdings in the San Martin district of Northern Peru to a total 937 square kilometers ("sq km") (93,700 hectares ("ha")) of applications and granted mineral concessions prospective for sediment hosted copper-silver mineralization.

Key points:

Hannan has increased its mineral tenure holdings in San Martin to 937 sq km by staking an additional 278 sq km (27,700 ha) for sediment-hosted copper and silver that is 100% owned by Hannan outside of current joint venture areas (" San Martin Hannan Project ") (Figure 1);

") (Figure 1); These new areas will be explored alongside the 660 sq km (65,989 hectares) that Hannan has optioned and joint ventured in San Martin with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (" JOGMEC "), as announced on November 30, 2020 (" San Martin JV Project "). Under the JOGMEC Agreement, JOGMEC has the option to earn up to a 75% beneficial interest in the San Martin Project by spending up to US$35,000,000 to deliver to the joint venture ("JV") a feasibility study.

"), as announced on November 30, 2020 (" ").

Michael Hudson, CEO states, "Hannan and JOGMEC recently concluded one of the strongest joint ventures made in the junior exploration space over the last year. In the last 6 months, we have been working to build a dual Peruvian strategy of a hybrid prospect-generator. We have now secured a vast and extremely prospective landholding on the San Martin Hannan Project that we own outright, while actively exploring large areas defined within our fully-funded JOGMEC partnership at the San Martin JV Project."

The additional 278 sq km of mining concession applications demonstrate the Company's strategy to open new search spaces and apply disruptive exploration models to previously unexplored terrain. The new areas were identified during a stereographic geological remote study using detailed terrain corrected topographic elevation data and the Sentinel-2 super-spectral satellite data from the European Space Agency (ESA). The resultant geological and target map highlighted the new stratabound 278 sq km of copper-silver target areas that were subsequently staked as the San Martin Hannan Project.

Further information on the San Martin Hannan Project will be made as it becomes available. The time to grant mining concession applications in Peru takes up to one year.

About Hannan Metals Limited (TSXV:HAN) (OTCPK: HANNF)

Hannan Metals Limited is a natural resources and exploration company developing sustainable resources of metal needed to meet the transition to a low carbon economy. Over the last decade, the team behind Hannan has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in Europe and Peru.

Mr. Michael Hudson FAusIMM, Hannan's Chairman and CEO, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

On behalf of the Board, "Michael Hudson" Michael Hudson, Chairman & CEO Further Information

Forward Looking Statements

