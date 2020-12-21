Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2020) -TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: TR) (OTC Pink: TROUF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of a fully subscribed private placement announced on December 1, 2020.

Fully Subscribed Private Placement

The Company has closed a fully subscribed non-brokered private placement consisting of 630,000 flow-through units (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of $63,000.

Each flow-through Unit will consist of one common share (a "Share") and one-half of one non-transferable share purchase warrant (each whole share purchase warrant a "Warrant") of the Company. Each full Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.15 for a 24-month period after the Closing Date.

Insiders subscribed for an aggregate amount of $15,000 comprising 150,000 Units representing 24% of the offering. Such participation is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The related party transaction is exempt from minority approval and valuation requirements pursuant to the exemptions contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities to be issued under the Offering nor the consideration to be paid by the insiders exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The securities issued under the financing will be subject to a hold period expiring on April 2, 2021 pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws and the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Proceeds raised from the Offering will be used to fund eligible exploration expenditures on the Company's Texas project.

About Troubadour

TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: TR) (OTC Pink: TROUF) is a public Canadian mining exploration company focused on copper and gold in British Columbia, Canada. The Company is managed by an experienced team consisting of youthful and seasoned professionals with proven track records as mine finders. The newly acquired Texas gold property diversifies the Company's commodity focus and compliments Troubadour's copper project, the Amarillo property, consisting of 9 mineral claims covering 5,449 hectares and is located in the heart of a major mining district. The project is host to some of the more prospective targets developed in this world class southern BC porphyry belt in decades. The project is located 20km west of Peachland, with access along the Peachland FSR logging road from Highway 97.

