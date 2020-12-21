New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2020) - Minerco Inc. (OTC Pink: MINE) gains appointment to the Psychedelic Invest Index made up of 20 companies listed. Nasdaq, AQL, CNX, and OTC are exchanges representing the collectives in the industry. The 30 day average volume being $577.35m gives MINERCO greater exposure to the investment community. This is a considerable milestone that within 12 months of MINE's new ownership it joins an elite class of 20 companies. Compass Pathways, Mind Medicine Inc are some of the other public companies listed. The total list can be viewed on Psychedelicinvest.com. "This has been a busy year. Psilocybin, wholesale Production, Blockchain has been our focus. Who knew there was a Psychedelic Index. its great others are noticing our work, What an early Christmas Gift." Says CEO Julius Jenge.

About Minerco, Inc. (OTC Pink: MINE)

Minerco, Inc. The Magic Mushroom Company

OTC: MINE emerging as the world's first publicly traded company focused on the research, production and distribution of psilocybin mushroom. Blockchain token for Psilocybin purchases and investments: SHRU.

