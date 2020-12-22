ZoomAway Travel Inc.: ZoomAway Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / ZoomAway Travel Inc. (TSXV:ZMA)(OTCQB:ZMWYF) (the "Company" or "ZMA") www.zoomaway.com, is pleased to announce the results of its Annual and Special Meetings of Shareholders held on December 16, 2020 (the "Meeting"). All matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated November 18, 2020 were approved by an overwhelming majority of votes cast at the Meeting. In summation:

Number of Directors

Shareholders approved the fixing of the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at six.

Election of Directors

Sean Schaeffer (President and CEO) and Steve Rosenthal (CFO) were both retained as directors of the Company. In addition, four new directors were elected by shareholders, namely: Jay Bala, Alex Kanayev, Mason Shan, and Josh Almario.

Appointment of Auditors

Davidson & Co. LLP were reappointed as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year with their remuneration to be fixed by the Board of Directors.

Reconfirmation of the Company's Share Option Plan

Shareholders approved the Company's "rolling 10%" share option plan.

Name Change of the Company

Shareholders adopted a special resolution approving the ability for the Company to change its name to "ZoomAway Technologies Inc." or such other name that may be acceptable to the regulatory authorities and approved by the directors of the Company in their discretion.

New Loan Facility

Disinterested shareholders approved a new US$5 million loan facility with AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund L.P. ("AIP").

Settlement of AIP Debt and the Creation of a New "Control Person"

Finally, the settlement of $985,750 of debt currently held by AIP through the issuance by the Company of common shares and warrants to AIP and the creation of AIP as a new "Control Person" (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) of the Company were approved by disinterested shareholders.

Sean Schaeffer, Company CEO stated, "First I would like to thank our outgoing directors, Mark Riden and Christa Jones. They have been incredible to work with. They have both made amazing contributions to the Company over the last few years, and I am personally indebted to their kindness and knowledge. I would like to welcome our new board members, as well, and am looking forward to learning from them and leaning on their experiences in the upcoming years." Schaeffer continued, "As for the other major items on this year's docket, I want to thank our partners at AIP for their belief in us over the last two years and for their vision and commitment to this Company going forward. I truly believe that there are great things on the horizon for all ZoomAway shareholders."

For more information on the matters approved at the Meeting, please refer to the proxy materials in respect of the Meeting which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and have also been posted on the Company's website at www.zoomaway.com.

About Us

