AnyDesk Gives Students Free Access to Its Remote Desktop Software

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / The ongoing spread of the coronavirus is forcing more and more students to study at home. AnyDesk offers all students a free version of its software for personal use, and attractive education pricing for schools - so they can maintain a seamless learning environment in today's changing education landscape.





While working from home was previously an exception, it has recently become the norm. To protect students, allow them to continue their studies from home and help curb the spread of the coronavirus, AnyDesk Software GmbH, one of the leading providers of remote desktop solutions, is now offering students comprehensive remote learning support.

"Many students have been forced to rapidly adjust to remote education this year. We can see this from the huge increase in downloads of our software across North America. We also receive a large number of inquiries from customers and companies who are looking for software solutions to work from home. With our range of information and comprehensive support, we meet the needs of our users in this difficult time," comments Felix Mann, Director of Brand and Communications for AnyDesk Software.

Technical Requirements for Productivity and Teamwork From Home

Many students working from home face challenges with maintaining productivity and concentration away from the usual campus environment. The lack of direct contact with their peers has prompted the need for new ways to exchange ideas within study groups and continue to work together as smoothly as possible. For this, it is essential that students set up a permanent and functional workspace within their own four walls.

The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic showed that a future without remote desktop software is unthinkable. Students are preparing today for a future professional life that will require them to be familiar with all forms of technology. Because of its intuitive design, quick startup and boundless features, AnyDesk is the ideal solution for all users, at any technical level. With this solution, sharing information, working together on documents and communication within study groups become a digital walk in the park.

AnyDesk's software is just 3.2 MB, quick to download and ready to use. AnyDesk is scalable based on students' needs, can be used for any operating system and meets the highest security standards thanks to the transmission secured with TLS 1.2 technology. The DeskRT video codec developed by AnyDesk also enables virtually latency-free collaboration - even in regions with low bandwidths of 100 kB/s. In addition, features such as remote printing and VPN ensure that remote access to connected devices feels like being on site.

Comprehensive Help for Remote Students

Students can visit the AnyDesk website to download AnyDesk and explore details on how to use it - anywhere and at all times: In addition, step-by-step instructions are available for setting up AnyDesk. The content is regularly supplemented with useful tips for work from home and for using the various functions of the software.

About AnyDesk

AnyDesk Software GmbH is one of the leading providers of remote desktop solutions. With its unique remote desktop access software, the company founded in 2014 creates the optimal basis for cooperation in the modern world of work. The core of AnyDesk is the specially developed Codec DeskRT, which enables almost latency-free collaboration - even in regions with poor internet connections. The software has been downloaded more than 300 million times by users worldwide and is used by more than 47,000 customers in 188 countries, including world-renowned Fortune 500 companies. There are more than 14 million downloads every month. This makes the company one of the 50 fastest-growing companies in Germany.

