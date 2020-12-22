BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo to Sponsor Nightingale 2030 Resilience Fund Special Online Theatrical Event: "What Would Flo Do?"

The event, organized by Nightingale 2030 Resilience Fund, will honor frontline healthcare workers around the world

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable technologies, full-service environmental engineering firm and parent company to Clyra Medical Technologies, makers of Clyraguard Personal Protection Spray, today announced support for an innovative and timely virtual theatrical event inspired by the life and legacy of the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale, titled What Would Flo Do?. The play is being produced by the Nightingale 2030 Resilience Fund, a non-profit organization that supports nurses and midwives around the world.

"Nurses are heroic, and that statement has never been truer than it is right now," said Dennis P. Calvert, President and CEO of BioLargo. "Through Clyra Medical Technologies and our Clyraguard Personal Protection Spray, we are working to help frontline healthcare providers do their lifesaving work more safely and effectively, so supporting the Nightingale 2030 Resilience Fund is a natural fit with our mission."

What Would Flo Do? is a virtual documentary play premiering on Tuesday, December 22 on Zoom, directed by Tony Award winner Tim Kashani. It will take audiences into the world of nurses today and into the world of Florence Nightingale in her later years as a thought-leader, statistician, change agent and founder of the nursing profession. The premiere highlights the Thank-a-Nurse Campaign sponsored by the Nightingale 2030 Resilience Fund. This play is the first in a series with additional showings planned for 2021 and beyond.

To watch What Would Flo Do?, visit https://www.whatwouldflodo.com and click "Join Zoom" at 4:30pm PST on December 22, 2020. Additional information on What Would Flo Do? and the Nightingale 2030 Resilience Fund is available at https://nightingale2030.org

BioLargo's support of the Nightingale 2030 Resilience Fund includes a donation of Clyraguard to nurses to help keep them safe during the pandemic. Clyraguard is an FDA-registered hospital-grade disinfectant for personal protective equipment (PPE) including face masks that is manufactured by BioLargo's subsidiary Clyra Medical Technologies.

Clyraguard can be purchased online at https://truepurposebrands.com/, with a percentage of profits from sales to support the Nightingale 2030 Resilience Fund.

2020 is the 200th anniversary of the birth Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing who trained field nurses during the Crimean War. To honor her memory, the World Health Organization has called 2020 the "International Year of the Nurse and Midwife" in support of nurses' and midwives' crucial role in advancing healthcare around the world - especially in light of the COVID pandemic.

About Nightingale 2030 Resilience Fund

The Nightingale 2030 Resilience Fund is supporting nurses, midwives, and caregivers throughout their lives beginning when licensed or certified in healthcare specialties continuing through retirement. We give nurses the tools and resources to be resilient in their profession, personal lives, and to help out in their communities.

The Nightingale 2030 Resilience Fund is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with fiscal sponsorship from Partnerships For Change.

The Nightingale 2030 Resilience Fund is committed to making a difference in the advancement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Goals that impact the world in which nurses play a vital role: no poverty; no hunger; good health; quality education; gender equality; clean water and sanitation; renewable energy; good jobs & economic growth; innovation & infrastructure; reduced inequalities; sustainable cities & communities; responsible consumption: climate action; life below water; life on land; peace & justice; and partnerships for goals!

About True Purpose Brands

True Purpose Brands is dedicated to curating products that are clean, safe, and sustainably formulated using proprietary science. All of their innovative products are non-toxic and eco-friendly, meaning they are safe for people, pets, plants, and the planet.

Their True Purpose is to instill confidence that their products perform to a New Standard of Safe and Clean.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. is an innovator of technology-based products and environmental engineering solutions provider driven by a mission to "make life better".

