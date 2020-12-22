INVITATION: INVISIO invites you to a conference call December 22 at 10:00 CET

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO is pleased to invite press, investors and analysts to a conference call on December 22 at 10.00 CET where CEO Lars Højgård Hansen will present the acquisition of Racal Acoustics.



The conference call, which will be held in English, will begin with a presentation of the acquisition followed by a Q&A session.

Phone number for the conference:

To participate in the conference call, use the dial-in numbers below. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to facilitate a timely start.



Standard international: +44 (0) 2071928338

Sweden (Local number): +46 (0) 856618467, (Tool free): +46 (0) 200125160

Denmark (Local number): +45 32720417, (Tool free): +45 80711246

UK (Local number): +44 (0) 8444819752, (Tool free): +44 (0) 8002796619

Germany (Local number): +49 (0) 6922222625, (Tool free): +49 (0) 8007234756

France (Local number): +33 (0) 170700781, (Tool free): +33 (0) 805101465

Switzerland (Local number): +41 (0) 445807145, (Tool free): +41(0) 800000367



Conference-ID: 467 9993



Webcast

To follow the presentation online, use the link below: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gc8audo3



For further information, please contact

Michael Peterson, Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communication, INVISIO AB

Mobile: +45 5372 7733 | Mail: mpn@invisio.com

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate, protect their hearing and work effectively. The company combines specialist knowledge in acoustics and hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and integration. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France and Italy as well as via a global network of partners. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Additional information is available on the company's website www.invisio.com.

