Dienstag, 22.12.2020
Strong Buy! East Africa Metals meldet beim 340 Mio. CAD Deal: "Done"!
WKN: A0N95A ISIN: LT0000128092 Ticker-Symbol: YG4 
Stuttgart
21.12.20
13:42 Uhr
0,560 Euro
+0,030
+5,66 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
LINAS AGRO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINAS AGRO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
22.12.2020 | 07:29
AB Linas Agro Group investors calendar for the 2021

A list of key information disclosure dates in 2021:


March 17, 2021 Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for the half-year of FY 2020/2021.

March 15, 2021 Interim half-year unaudited report for FY 2020/2021.

May 31, 2021 Interim unaudited report for 9 months of FY 2020/2021.

August 31,2021 Interim unaudited report for 12 months of FY 2020/2021.

Week 40 (Oct 4-8, 2021) Notice on Annual General Meeting of shareholders.

Week 43 (Oct 25-29, 2021) Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders and Annual audited results for FY 2020/2021.

November 4, 2021 Investor Conference Webinar to introduce audited financial and activity results for FY 2020/2021.

November 30, 2021 Interim unaudited report for 3 months of 2021/2022 financial year.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Finance Director
Mažvydas Šileika
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt


© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
