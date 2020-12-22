Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors of Ontex (BSE:ONTEX) (Euronext: ONTEX) has appointed Mrs. Esther Berrozpe Galindo as new Chief Executive Officer, with effect from January 1, 2021. On that date, Mrs. Berrozpe will succeed Mr. Thierry Navarre, who has been acting as interim CEO since July 30, 2020.

During her long career at Whirlpool, Mrs. Berrozpe led different business units in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, driving business turnaround, improving Whirlpool's competitiveness and strengthening its leadership position in these regions. In the last two years she has held board positions in various leading enterprises in a variety of industries, including Ontex, from which she has resigned. Mrs. Berrozpe started her professional career in FMCG, holding marketing and commercial roles at Paglieri, Sara Lee and Wella.

Mrs. Berrozpe was selected from a strong pool of highly qualified candidates following a competitive search and selection process carried out by an external executive search firm.

"The Board of Directors unanimously approved the selection of Esther Berrozpe as CEO of Ontex. Her strong blend of skills and experiences combined with a profound understanding of Ontex uniquely qualifies her to lead Ontex through its ongoing transformation and to drive the implementation of its strategic initiatives," said Hans Van Bylen, Chairman of the Ontex board.

Hans Van Bylen also expressed: "We would also like to thank Thierry Navarre for having led Ontex as interim CEO during such a challenging time and for his great dedication and contribution throughout his 15 years at Ontex."

To ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Navarre will remain at Ontex until March 31, 2021.

Reflecting on her appointment, Mrs. Berrozpe said: "I am deeply honored and excited to lead Ontex and I truly embrace this new challenge with both confidence and determination. I am committed to accelerate Ontex' path towards further growth and I look forward to working together with the executive leadership team and the worldwide Ontex family that has shown incredible resilience this past year."

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex' innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, CanBebe, CanPed, iD and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

Employing some 10,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

