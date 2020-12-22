The transfer relates to insurance business conducted in any state within the EEA

Arch Insurance (UK) Limited has today announced that it has received approval from the High Court of Justice of England and Wales to transfer to Arch Insurance (EU) dac the insurance business carried on by Arch Insurance (UK) Limited (excluding inwards reinsurance business) in any state within the European Economic Area, to ensure continuity of coverage for policyholders utilising Arch Insurance (EU) dac's freedom of establishment and/or freedom of services.

Womble Bond Dickinson (UK) LLP were advisors on the Part VII transfer from Arch Insurance (UK) Limited to Arch Insurance (EU) dac in Ireland. This will take effect on 31 December 2020, following the receipt of sanction from the High Court on 18 December 2020. The transfer required the approvals of the Prudential Regulation Authority, the Financial Conduct Authority, the Central Bank of Ireland and each regulator in the EEA, and involved over 76,000 notifications to policyholders and affected parties.

The announcement follows the decision of the UK electorate to vote in favour of leaving the European Union (the EU). In response, Arch Capital Group Ltd. put in place a plan to restructure its UK and European operations in order to continue to service its European policyholders after the UK's withdrawal from the EU and the expiration of the agreed transition period, which is due to take place on 31 December 2020.

About Arch Insurance (UK) Limited

Arch Insurance (UK) Limited is part of Arch Insurance International and provides specialised commercial property and casualty insurance solutions. The company is authorised and regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

About Arch Insurance (EU) dac

Arch Insurance (EU) dac (formerly Arch Mortgage Insurance dac), is based in Dublin with branch offices in the UK and other EU locations. The company is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and is authorised to write all classes of business (excluding Class 18).

About Arch Insurance International

Arch Insurance International is part of Arch Capital Group Ltd. and includes Arch Insurance UK and the P&C insurance operations of Arch Insurance (EU) dac, as well as Arch's insurance operations in Europe, Bermuda and Australia.

About Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., a Bermuda-based company with approximately $15.2 billion in capital at September 30, 2020 provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

