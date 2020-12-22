Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the financial market volatility and economic downturn that followed in its wake, the 30 largest non-life insurers domiciled in Europe once again reported gross written premiums, higher than the aggregated figure from the previous year, according to a new AM Best report.

In a new Best's Market Segment Report, "European Insurers The Moment Before the Moment", it is also noted that overall profits increased for many of the insurers, with improved investment performance a common driver.

While AM Best's ranking of the 30 largest non-life insurers domiciled in Europe has shown a certain amount of movement year on year, the position of nearly two-thirds of them remained unchanged, and for the second year running, there were no new entries.

