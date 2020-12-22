Australian scientists have developed an algorithm to increase both the efficiency and compatibility of light sensitizers in solar panels.From pv magazine Australia The research examines the ideal formation of quantum dots - manmade nanocrystals 100,000 times thinner than a sheet of paper - to be used as light sensitizers, absorbing infrared and visible light and transferring it to other molecules. The end game is to enable new types of solar panels to capture more of the light spectrum and generate more electrical current. The ARC Centre of Excellence in Exciton Science and Monash University researchers ...

