Hoxworth Blood Center is extending its utilization of Biolog-id's platform to support the implementation of the FDA's new bacterial risk control strategies for the manufacturing of platelets.

Biolog-id LLC, a developer and service provider of connected healthcare solutions, announced today that University of Cincinnati's Hoxworth Blood Center is expanding its deployment of Biolog-id's advanced solutions to support the efficient implementation of the FDA's new platelet guidelines.

"By widening the scope of the Biolog-id solution we are able to extend our digital visibility to the manufacturing environment of our blood products," said Judith Gonzalez, Division Director of Laboratories at Hoxworth Blood Center. "We can leverage our access to both real-time and retrospective data to effectively manage multiple manufacturing strategies for platelets, as part of the new FDA guidance."

"The close cooperation with the Hoxworth team allowed us to tailor our technology to the specific challenges and opportunities associated with the new guidance," said Amit Mayer, VP Innovation Analytics at Biolog-id LLC. "By identifying the right data to collect, and the right ways to present it, we were able to quickly develop a set of tools that have a meaningful impact for Hoxworth, as well as other blood centers."

"The Biolog-id solution is a unique combination of hardware, software, consumables, and data. This platform supports a higher level of service for the hospitals we serve and their patients in need," said Dr. Jose Cancelas, Director of Hoxworth Blood Center. "The ability of the Biolog-id technology to generate value throughout the lifecycle of blood products makes it a very compelling platform for blood centers and their hospital customers."

The Biolog-id technology is compatible across multiple systems, software, and hardware. That flexibility of the Biolog-id platform, coupled with a customer-centric innovation focus, facilitates the development of dedicated tools that address the changing conditions in the industry. With an expanding customer base, in the US and world-wide, this combination also drives the ability to efficiently tailor Biolog-id's solution to the unique needs of both blood centers and hospital blood banks, driving our ability to effectively scale.

About Biolog-id

Biolog-id develops and implements innovative solutions, that digitally transform routine processes into actionable data supporting better operational and strategic decisions for sensitive therapeutic products. Biolog-id's patented platform is utilized in North America, Europe, Middle East, India and Asia Pacific. Biolog-id is owned by its founder, managers, and the Xerys Funds.

Company URL: www.biolog-id.com

Hoxworth Blood Center/University of Cincinnati

Hoxworth Blood Center, an internationally-recognized leader in transfusion medicine, was founded in 1938 and is the second oldest blood bank in the country. Hoxworth serves more than 30 area hospitals and medical centers and collects more than 100,000 units of blood products to help save the lives of patients in area hospitals.

Company URL: https://hoxworth.org/

