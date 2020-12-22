EQT AB signs EUR 1 billion Revolving Credit Facility

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 21 December 2020, EQT AB (publ) signed a five-year EUR 1 billion revolving credit facility (the "RCF"), supported by a syndicate of global financial institutions.

The RCF will increase the financial flexibility of EQT and be used for corporate purposes, supporting the EQT AB Group's growth initiatives and long-term strategy. The RCF will further incorporate a pricing mechanism linked to ESG-related objectives, lowering the interest rates if targets are met, and increasing them if targets are not achieved. It will thus be in line with EQT's overall approach of integrating sustainability throughout its activities, both on EQT AB Group level and within funds advised by EQT. As announced earlier in 2020, EQT has launched ESG-linked bridge facilities both within the Private Capital and Infrastructure business lines, today totaling more than EUR 6 billion.

The RCF was arranged by Nordea and SEB (the "Bookrunners"). It attracted a strong level of interest during syndication and was significantly oversubscribed, displaying broad support for EQT's strategy.

In addition to the Bookrunners, a total of 13 global financial institutions participated in the syndicate: Banco Santander, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, DNB, Goldman Sachs, ING Wholesale Banking, J.P. Morgan, Mizuho Bank, Morgan Stanley, National Westminster Bank and Swedbank joined as Mandated Lead Arrangers.

About EQT

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with a 25-year track-record of consistent investment performance across multiple geographies, sectors, and strategies. EQT has raised more than EUR 75 billion since inception and currently has more than EUR 46 billion in assets under management across 16 active funds within two business segments - Private Capital and Real Assets.

With its roots in the Wallenberg family's entrepreneurial mindset and philosophy of long-term ownership, EQT is guided by a set of strong values and a distinct corporate culture. EQT manages and advises funds and vehicles that invest across the world with the mission to future-proof companies, generate attractive returns and make a positive impact with everything EQT does.

The EQT AB Group comprises EQT AB (publ) and its direct and indirect subsidiaries, which include general partners and fund managers of EQT funds as well as entities advising EQT funds. EQT has offices in 16 countries across Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America with more than 700 employees.

