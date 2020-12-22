The latest data from the new Buy Social Scotland ethical gift directory has revealed the top 'gifts that give back' experiences this Christmas.

BuySocialScotland.com launched at the start of December to meet the growing demand from Scottish residents to support social enterprises [1]. It has seen over 1,000 customers a day flocking to the site in search of gifts that deliver a positive social or environmental impact in Scottish communities [2].

According to data from the site, the top ten experiences that can be purchased online right up to Christmas Eve from the Directory are:

Sustainable Zero Waste Classes from EcoArt

Upcycling Workshop Gift card from The Edinburgh Remakery

Monthly Meals Plan from Scran Academy

10 Weeks of Pottery Classes with The Potter of Leith

City Walking Tour Gift Card from Invisible Cities

Ceramics Workshop Voucher from Cyan Clayworks in North Edinburgh

Jewellery Class Voucher from Vanilla Ink Studios, based in the East End of Glasgow

Cook Class Vouchers at Glasgow's cook school with a Conscience, Kaleyard Cook School

Horse Riding Experience at the Eat Sleep Ride stables in Eyemouth

Gardener for a Day experience with the Lanark Trust's Educational Gardener

There are over 6,000 social enterprises in Scotland generating over £3 billion in trading income and employing almost 90,000 people [3].Socialenterprises deliver positive social or environmental change and re-invest some or all of their profits into supporting Scottish communities.

BuySocialScotland.com features a wide range of ethical gifts that give back, with products, experiences and vouchers ranging from arts and crafts to health and beauty, home and garden, clothing and accessories for adults and children, and sport and wellbeing.

Chris Martin, Chief Executive of Social Enterprise Scotland, said:

"With so many ethical shoppers looking to find great products and services while also helping to build a better, fairer society, now is the time for Scotland to Buy Social and support businesses that give back."

A new gift guide to help the public find the best festive gifts this season is available online with direct links to over 70 ethical gift ideas for everyone and every budget. The guide covers gifts for her, for him and for children as well as Christmas hamper ideas, gourmet foods, stocking fillers and zero waste presents. The full Buy Social Scotland directory is at www.buysocialscotland.com.

ENDS

[1] ScotPulse interviewed a representative sample of 1,364 Scots online between 7-12 October 2020. Results were weighted to be representative of the Scottish population by gender and age. Currently a third (29%) of Scottish consumers have bought from a social enterprise in the last year, with 20% of these buying products and services from social enterprises on a regular basis. But of those who haven't purchased from a social enterprise this year, 46% (Six percent of the general Scottish population) highlighted it's because they don't know of any social enterprise to buy from.

[2] Social Enterprise Scotland Google Analytics data

[3] Social Enterprise Census, 2019 https://socialenterprisecensus.org.uk/

About Buy Social Scotland

Buy Social Scotland, is a new online directory of social enterprises which was launched on 01 December 2020 by Social Enterprise Scotland, supported by the Scottish Government. Buy Social Scotland will also make it easy to find a diverse range of services, venues and businesses offered by social enterprises.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201222005035/en/

Contacts:

Simon Francis

simon.francis@campaigncollective.org

07738487259

Jesse Audubey

jesse.audubey@socialenterprise.scot