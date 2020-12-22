Branded Studios to release new Stallone Documentary

LONDON, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot on the heels of the critically acclaimed and iTunes UK number-one-selling "Becoming Rocky: The Birth of a Classic", Branded Studios have announced the worldwide release of another award-winning Stallone documentary!

Branded Studios in Dorset, UK are working with Sylvester Stallone's younger brother - Frank Stallone and the talented Director Derek Wayne Johnson - to release a fascinating documentary about the most unknown famous entertainer that has ever worked in Hollywood.

Frank Stallone is a Grammy and Golden Globe nominated singer, songwriter, musician and actor who has been entertaining audiences for over fifty years but even to this day he's often referred to as "Rocky's brother".

Frank's extensive music career has earned him three Platinum Albums, ten Gold Albums, five Gold Singles and seen him chart top the charts worldwide. His movie soundtracks also have audiences gripped to some of the most iconic movies, including The Expendables 2, Rocky 1, Rambo 11, Paradise Alley and the Saturday Night Fever sequel Staying Alive, which earned him Golden Globe and Grammy nominations.

His on-screen career has seen him act in over 60 films and TV shows, including Tombstone and cult hit Barfly. So, why does Frank remain one of the least known faces in Hollywood? Find out as "STALLONE: Frank, That Is" goes behind the scenes of Hollywood's elite, in this fascinating life story, told by Frank himself and those that know him best.

With a star-studded cast of friends and industry colleagues; including Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Billy Zane, Talia Shire and many more, this five-times award-winning documentary will give viewers an inside look into Frank's fascinating life, career and survival living under Sylvester's giant shadow.

"STALLONE: Frank, That Is" takes us behind the scenes, from Frank's days growing up in Northeast Philadelphia and singing on street corners; from getting his first break writing and performing an original song in "Rocky". Navigating around his brother's skyrocketing success, Frank charted his own path, becoming a world-renowned singer, songwriter, musician and actor.

Featuring never-before-seen interviews with Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and many more, "STALLONE: Frank, That Is'" is a must-see and unashamedly honest look at the little-known story of the true underdog behind Philly's favourite underdog.

"STALLONE: Frank, That Is" is due to be released January 2021. To stay up-to-date with the latest release information and Hollywood news, sign-up at www.stallonemovie.com

Branded Studios www.brandedstudios.co.uk