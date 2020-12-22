On December 14, 2020, the shares in ALLGON AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Latour Industries AB to the other shareholders in the Company. Today, December 22, 2020, Bure Equity AB disclosed a public takeover offer to the other shareholders in the Company. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in ALLGON AB (publ) (ALLG B, ISIN code SE0008374003, order book ID 28738). For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB