Atos International: Atos confirms expertise in Cloud services with renewed recognition as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider

Paris, December 22, 2020 - Atos today announced that it has successfully renewed its status as Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider. The Azure Expert MSP designation reinforces Atos' 20+ year alliance with Microsoft, which recently expanded through the launch of Atos OneCloud , an initiative that combines a set of 10 offerings in a powerful one-stop shop supported by Microsoft.

Atos is one of less than 100 Microsoft Azure expert MSP partners worldwide and was amongst those that qualified early in July 2019. Azure Expert MSPs are partners for Azure which provide high quality, fast and cost-effective Managed Services by extensively using Automation & DevOps. This complements Atos' position as a Microsoft Gold Partner, supported by 7,000 cloud experts who maintain a total of 6,500 technical Cloud certifications and accreditations worldwide.

"We are proud to be recognized once again as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider. The recognition of Atos as a trusted and experienced partner by Microsoft demonstrates the commitment of our qualified teams to ensure the success of our customers on their journey to cloud." said Wim Los, Senior Vice President, Cloud Enterprise Solutions, Atos.

"Combining an extended knowledge of Microsoft Azure with a global footprint and vision for supporting organizations with multi-cloud with Atos OneCloud, Atos is an important partner for us. We are pleased to again recognize Atos as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP)," said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner (OCP) at Microsoft Corp.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 73 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact:

Marion Delmas | marion.delmas@atos.net | +33 6 37 63 91 99

Attachment