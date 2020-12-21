Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Neue TOP-NEWS spannt den Bogen! Kommt es jetzt zur Kurs-Explosion? Analysten sehen über 250% Kurspotential!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PBDW ISIN: US4617305093 Ticker-Symbol: WXC1 
Frankfurt
22.12.20
08:10 Uhr
54,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTERSPACE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTERSPACE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,5058,5011:06
PR Newswire
21.12.2020 | 22:24
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Centerspace to Virtually Ring the Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --NYSE: CSR. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of apartment communities, announces that Centerspace team members will virtually ring The Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

"This is a very proud day for the Centerspace team as we celebrate our new name and ticker, CSR, on the New York Stock Exchange. Ringing the bell is an exciting way to celebrate our new brand and close out the year," said Mark O. Decker, Jr, President and CEO of Centerspace.

In addition to live television coverage of the ceremony, the New York Stock Exchange will stream The Closing Bell ringing on its website: https://www.nyse.com/bell. The bell ringing is scheduled for 4:00 PM E.T. A video of the bell ringing will also be archived on the same page after livestream.


About Centerspace
Centerspace is a real estate development company focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. Currently, it owns 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. For more information please visit www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104.

Contact Information Emily Miller
Investor Relations
Phone: 701-837-7104
E-mail: IR@centerspacehomes.com

SOURCE Centerspace
Related Links

https://centerspacehomes.com
CENTERSPACE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.