Scientists in Turkey have tested a transient thermal model to predict PV module temperature during a five-day interval in June. The model considers the heat capacity of a PV module, which is usually not provided by manufacturers in their product sheets, as a parameter for temperature prediction.Researchers from Turkey's Center for Solar Energy Research and Applications at the Middle East Technical University (METU) and Texas A&M University in the United States has proposed a transient thermal model to predict PV module temperature based on hourly meteorological data, module parameters, and locational ...

