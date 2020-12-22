Scotland aims to install 25 GW of electrolyzer capacity by 2050.Paul Wheelhouse, the energy minister of Scotland, has announced a £100 million ($133.5 million) plan to support the country's hydrogen supply chain. "We are the first country in the U.K. to publish a hydrogen policy statement that sets out how we can make the most of Scotland's massive potential in this new sector," Wheelhouse said, adding that the funds will come from the £180 million Emerging Energy Technologies Fund. The Scottish government believes that reaching an electrolyzer capacity of 25 GW by 2050 is an achievable target. ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
