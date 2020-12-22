Anzeige
22.12.2020
22.12.20
08:06 Uhr
22.12.2020
Kinsale Capital Group Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; The Simply Good Foods Company to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, December 29:

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASD: KNSL) will replace Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE: TCO) in the S&P MidCap 400 and The Simply Good Foods Company (NASD: SMPL) will replace Kinsale Capital Group (NASD: KNSL) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 / 100 constituent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) is acquiring Taubman Centers in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com
