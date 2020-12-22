Kinsale Capital Group Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; The Simply Good Foods Company to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, December 29:



S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASD: KNSL) will replace Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE: TCO) in the S&P MidCap 400 and The Simply Good Foods Company (NASD: SMPL) will replace Kinsale Capital Group (NASD: KNSL) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 / 100 constituent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) is acquiring Taubman Centers in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.



