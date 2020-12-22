A newly developed digital platform calculates the expected energy generation in kilowatt-hours for grid-connected PV arrays without storage, under standard testing conditions.Canada's Ministry of Natural Resources has launched an open-source web-mapping application that provides estimates of photovoltaic potential and daily global insolation rates for any location in Canada. The maps - designed by the Canadian Forest Service, the CanmetENERGY Renewable Energy Integration group, and the Federal Geospatial Platform - also include data provided by Environment and Climate Change Canada. "The maps ...

