The business English language training market is poised to grow by 26.20 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201222005269/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Business English Language Training Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your Business? Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
The report on the business English language training market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high demand for vocational English training.
The business English language training market analysis includes end-user segment, learning method segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing emphasis on virtual training as one of the prime reasons driving the business English language training market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The business English language training market covers the following areas:
Business English Language Training Market Sizing
Business English Language Training Market Forecast
Business English Language Training Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Berlitz Corp.
- Coursera Inc.
- edX Inc.
- EF Education First Ltd.
- inlingua International Ltd.
- Language Trainers Corp.
- Pearson Plc
- Rocket Languages Ltd.
- Rosetta Stone Ltd.
- The Linguist Institute Ltd.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
- Education Consulting Market by Type and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The education consulting market size has the potential to grow by USD 287.08 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes
- K-12 Arts and Crafts Material Market by Distribution Channel, School Level, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The K-12 arts and crafts material market size has the potential to grow by USD 420.97 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Institutional learners Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Individual learners Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Learning method
- Market segments
- Comparison by Learning method
- Blended learning Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online learning Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Learning method
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the segment
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Berlitz Corp.
- Coursera Inc.
- edX Inc.
- EF Education First Ltd.
- inlingua International Ltd.
- Language Trainers Corp.
- Pearson Plc
- Rocket Languages Ltd.
- Rosetta Stone Ltd.
- The Linguist Institute Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201222005269/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/