Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 21-December-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 333.80p INCLUDING current year revenue 335.66p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 333.81p INCLUDING current year revenue 335.66p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---