The so-called powerfuels are primarily required for sectors that are difficult to electrify, such as aviation and shipping, as well as for the processing of raw materials. This is shown by a new study by Finland's LUT University and the German Energy Agency.From pv magazine Germany Green fuels will be able to cover around 28% of the global energy demand with 43,200 TWh in 2050. This is one of the main findings of a new study by Finland's Lappeenranta University of Technology (LUT) and the German Energy Agency (DENA), which was commissioned by the Global Alliance Powerfuels. The paper is based ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...