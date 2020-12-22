Italy's Tages Group is planning to build a 4.5 MW solar plant in Sicily and sell the generated electricity to the spot market.Infrastructure asset manager Tages Capital SGR, a subsidiary of Italy-based Tages Group, has acquired the rights to build a 4.5 MW ground-mounted solar power plant at an unspecified location in the southern Italian region of Sicily. The project will be completely unsubsidized and Tages Group will sell the generated electricity to the spot market. The company said that this investment, which unlike other previous investments was made in a small-scale project, can be considered ...

