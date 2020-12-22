F.E. Bording A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading of the shares in F.E. Bording A/S is 22 January 2021. F.E. Bording A/S is removed from trading following a decision made at an extraordinary general meeting of the company. ISIN: DK0010008028 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: F.E. Bording B ----------------------------------------------------------- Listed capital (of DKK 1): 294,182 shares (DKK 29,418,200) ----------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 16229415 ----------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 5020 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BORD B ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3338 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 04 60. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=834127