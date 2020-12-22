Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2020) - Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) ("Zonetail" or the "Company") is pleased to update its shareholders on the significant accomplishments the Company achieved in 2020, and the future goals for 2021.

Zonetail provides mobile platforms to hotels and high-rise residential buildings, connecting the residents and guests to the amenities and services of their building through the convenience of their personal mobile device.

Included on both platforms is an explore section highlighting the businesses and services in the local area. These businesses pay to be on the platforms to reach the highly sought, but often difficult to reach hotel guests and high-rise residents. In addition to the advertising revenue, Zonetail is also engaged in transaction revenue, where the Company receives fees for merchandise and services purchased through the platforms.

2020 in Review

2020 should be viewed as the most successful year Zonetail has had to date, in spite of the difficulties surrounding COVID-19.

In June and July of 2020, The Company successfully completed a financing totaling over $1.295 million.

In November 2020, The Company announced that it has successfully completed its U.S. listing on the OTCQB, under the symbol ZTLLF.

Zonetail's residential platform has shown strong growth throughout 2020, both in the number of buildings the Company is now 'live' in, as well as the number of residents that have downloaded, and are now using the app.

In January 2020, Zonetail's residential platform was being used by two condo property management companies, as new features for the app were being adjusted, deployed and tested. By July, Zonetail increased the number of property management companies from two to five, and by December 2020 that number has increased to 18.

As more property management companies began using the platform, and announcing the platform to their residents, the more users were added. User acquisition has increased by over 500% over the past 12 months, with the strongest growth taking place in Q3 and Q4. This growth is expected to continue into 2021.

In March of 2020, Zonetail announced a major signing of one of Canada's largest telecommunication companies. This signing was more than just an advertising agreement, as the telecom company has been instrumental in assisting Zonetail's growth and laying the groundwork for further expansion in 2021.

Throughout the year, Zonetail has also announced several other advertising and transaction agreements, including GrubHub, Radical Road Brewing, Milestones, Insurance Store, and others, steadily increasing both ad revenues and transaction revenues.

On December 10, 2020, Zonetail announced the signing of an integration agreement with Yardi, laying the foundation to dramatically increase the number of condo and apartment buildings in the Company's portfolio.

Yardi is the largest property management software company in North America, servicing an estimated 50+% of the high-rise residential market, with what is believed to be millions, if not tens of millions of people, utilizing their software.

This agreement is the most significant agreement the Company has secured in its history, and the integration is now in underway.

"The Zonetail residential platform is unique in that it doesn't just provide additional connectivity between property management and residents, but it also ties in the businesses in the local community in a way that no one has successfully done in the past. It's clearly a value-add to our systems and to the managers and residents that use them."

Peter Altobelli, Vice President of Yardi Canada

Business Outlook 2021

As a result of COVID-19, the emphasis of the Company throughout 2020, has been on the residential vertical, as the hotel industry will take some time to recover. This is expected to continue into 2021.

The 2021 focus is to capitalize and expand on the numerous achievements made in 2020 by;

Expanding the high-rise property portfolio and user base through the integration with Yardi

Launching the residential platform in the U.S.

Increasing advertising revenue

Increasing transactional revenue (including a planned adult gated section offering cannabis related products and delivery in the regions where legal)

Increasing downloads and user engagement

Improving technology, including the launch of the new high-rise residential platform that is in its final stages of beta testing

Continuing to build on strategic partnerships, like Routier, announced in November of 2020

Launch a new hotel platform late in 2021, as the industry recovers from COVID-19 - in partnership with AAHOA, the largest hotel association in the world with over 25,000 hotels and 50+% of the U.S. hotel market.

With the many achievements that came in 2020, the immediate future looks bright. Zonetail is poised to become the dominate platform in high-rise residential across North America, as well as the dominate hotel and travel platform. The Company is anticipating servicing tens of thousands of more condo and apartment buildings and adding hundreds of more advertisers that wish to target these large, lucrative, but historically hard-to-reach markets.

Zonetail is now well on its way of executing its broader vision; to build a critical mass of users in the hard-to-reach high-rise residential and travel verticals, through its proprietary and unique mobile approach, to create a vast, but locally-anchored marketplace.

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV:ZONE), (OTCQB:ZTLLF) is a mobile platform for hotels and high-rise residential buildings providing guests and residents access and interaction with building amenities and services, as well as neighbouring restaurants, stores, services, and other businesses. Zonetail has a partnership with AAHOA, the largest association of hoteliers in the world, representing over 25,000 hotels and 50% of the US market. Zonetail is also partnered with Shiftsuite, one of the largest property management system software providers to the condo industry in Canada. The residential platform is now live in over 80,000 condominium households. Zonetail recently has signed an integration agreement with Yardi, the largest property management software company in North America.

Please visit https://www.zonetail.com.

