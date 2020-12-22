Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2020) -SLANG Worldwide Inc. (CSE: SLNG) (OTCQB: SLGWF) ("SLANG" or the "Company"), a leading global cannabis consumer packaged goods (CPG) company with a diversified portfolio of popular brands, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership to manufacture and distribute cannabis products for Flower by Edie Parker.

Founded in 2010 by Brett Heyman, Edie Parker gained global recognition for its high-quality handbags, accessories and home décor. In 2019, the brand expanded into the cannabis and cannabis accessories category under the namesake Flower by Edie Parker. To date, Flower by Edie Parker continues to usher in a new generation of cannabis users with its artisanal acrylic, ceramic and hand blown glass accessories. The collection features a rotating curation of stash jars, lighters, ashtrays, grinders, bongs, blunt tips, pipes, rolling papers, rolling trays and a distinctly canna-friendly take on Heyman's signature acrylic bags.

Friends and supporters of the brand include Kasey Musgraves, Gigi Hadid, Demi Lovato, Laverne Cox, Kaia Gerber, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kylie Jenner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Charlie XCX, Busy Philipps, and many more. Earlier this year they established the Edie Parker Foundation, a 501(c)(3), which focuses predominantly on women and children whose lives have been disproportionately affected by the enforcement of cannabis laws. To date, the Foundation has supported vulnerable communities through partnering with such organizations as the Women's Prison Association, The Bail Project, The Last Prisoner Project and, during the pandemic, Good Plus, City Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and Feeding America.

SLANG, through its network partners, will produce branded products for Edie Parker through a white labeling agreement. The formal partnership builds upon a recent order for Edie Parker-branded O.penVAPE batteries.

"We are proud to partner with a well-regarded brand like Edie Parker which has embraced the potential of cannabis products to grow its business," said SLANG President & CEO Chris Driessen. "Offering our best-in-class manufacturing and distribution capabilities to third parties represents an exciting avenue of growth for SLANG. We're seeing a proliferation of brands seeking to leverage SLANG's network to expand their footprint in a rapid and cost-effective manner, and we very much welcome that opportunity."

"Flower by Edie Parker is the first mainstream brand to fully merge the worlds of Fashion and Flower. It is our goal that individuals engage with cannabis like any other brand that sparks joy in their lives," shared Brett Heyman, Founder and Creative Director of Edie Parker. "The SLANG team manages a portfolio of some of the best-known brands in cannabis and we are enthusiastic about growing with them."

The SLANG-manufactured products are expected to launch in Colorado in early 2021, with the potential to expand into additional markets over time.

Investor and Public Relations Services

The Company also announces that it has engaged KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA") to provide investor relations and public relations services effective as of January 1, 2021. KCSA is a fully integrated communications consultancy with a creative and strategic approach to public relations, investor relations and social media. SLANG's contract with KCSA commences with an initial 6-month term, for a monthly fee of USD$13,500, and continues thereafter until SLANG or KCSA provides 90 days written notice of intention to cease. KCSA does not currently hold an equity interest in SLANG.

About SLANG Worldwide Inc.

SLANG Worldwide Inc. is a global leader in the cannabis CPG sector with a diversified portfolio of popular brands distributed across the United States. The Company specializes in acquiring and developing market-proven regional brands as well as launching innovative new brands to seize global market opportunities. SLANG is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol SLNG and on the OTCQB under the symbol SLGWF. For more information, please visit www.slangww.com.

