Cyber Apps World Inc. Releases Features Of New WarpSpeedTaxi App For The Ride-Hailing, Taxi and Food Delivery Markets

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2020 / Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTC PINK:CYAP), a company that intends to focus on using strategic investment strategies to fund, incubate, launch, and grow profitable, multiple businesses as wholly-owned subsidiaries and then spin them off, which will enable the company to issue ALL CYAP SHAREHOLDERS additional shares in new public subsidiaries in a number proportional to their percentage interest in the stock of Cyber Apps, today released some of the key features and services of its soon to be released WarpSpeedTaxi App. WarpSpeedTaxi is anticipated to be a world wide application, which Cyber Apps will initially launch in the USA and then expand to other markets, including Europe, Canada, Australia and others.

WarpSpeedTaxi will offer a ride-hailing passenger transportation service that will provide customers the opportunity of not only hiring a ride through a smartphone-based app, but also being able to order food for delivery.

WarpSpeedTaxi targets both individual and corporate segments of customers and offers different products to each client base. Unlike other ride-hailing services, WarpSpeedTaxi will offer city taxi services that allow passengers to hire a car via a smartphone-based app based on preferred plan, to book a round-trip or one-way trip and pay for the travelled distance, and to rent chauffeur-driven cars at optimized fares that allowing passengers to book cars by hour or distance.

For ride-hailing corporate users, WarpSpeedTaxi will offer premium packages as a simple and easy way to manage company employee travel and track expenses.

With its delivery services, WarpSpeedTaxi will target both individuals and corporate customer segments. For corporate clients, this feature will give discounts to restaurant owners, grocery stores, couriers, and similar enterprises so they can affordably provide deliveries to their customers. WarpSpeedTaxi believes this will provide it with a competitive pricing advantage that will address recent business concerns regarding low margins due to excessive charges from other food delivery application companies during the COVID pandemic lockdown.

Mohammed Irfan Rafimiya Kazi, the company's President said: "This App with all the features and services can allow the Company to reach for a significant share of two rapidly growing global markets. According to Statista the ride-hailing & taxi segment is projected to reach us$162,823m in 2020 and us$385,942m by 2025; the online food delivery segment is projected to reach us$136,431m in 2020 and us$182,327m by 2024."[1]

He continued: "One of our most important goals is brand recognition, which will be reached through marketing campaigns, partnerships and keeping the platform up to date. We see that an effective marketing is very important tool for attracting customers and different marketing strategies will be implemented for reaching our target groups. The techniques will be different in different stages of our business to maximize revenues for the business and a return for our shareholders.

About WarpSpeed Taxi Inc.

WarpSpeed Taxi Inc. is "The next generation ride-hailing of taxi service"

WarpSpeedTaxi App offers ride-hailing passenger transportation and delivery service through a smartphone-based app.

Among ride-hailing services, WarpSpeedTaxi offers city taxi services that allow passengers to hire a car via a smartphone-based app based on preferred plan, to book a round-trip or one-way trip and pay for the travelled distance, and to rent a chauffur-driven cars at the best fares allowing passengers to book cars by hour and km. WarpSpeedTaxi will also offer premium packages for corporate users as a simple and easy way to manage company employee travel and track expenses.

Among delivery services, WarpSpeedTaxi targets both individuals and corporate customer segments. In the latter case, this feature will give discounts to restaurant owners, grocery stores, couriers etc. to affordably provide deliveries, especially considering the COVID pandemic lockdown consequences. Currently corporate segment, mainly Restaurants, have to give away big margins for deliveries to Apps like UberEats, Zomatoe, Skip the dishes etc. Restaurants have to currently give 25% to 30% for this service. With WarpSpeedTaxi that will get a corporate discount along with the actual cost of such a ride and usually end up costing 10% to 15% of the order. This will enable restaurants to give free delivery to their customers so it will be a win win situation for Restaurants, Customers, Drivers (with more business) and WarpSpeedTaxi (with a bigger target market then just customer pick and drop off).

About WarpSpeedTaxi App.

WarpSpeedTaxi includes the following mobile applications:

Driver app: Drivers provide transport services and communicate with their customers.

Rider app: Riders can book and track journeys and select vehicle types.

Dispatch system: A real-time software platform that automates scheduling and routing of vehicles using location and traffic data. Taxi or ride-hailing dispatch systems connect drivers with riders via their mobile phones.

About Cyber Apps World Inc.

Cyber Apps World, Inc. is a company that is dedicated to acquiring and developing a worldwide ecommerce internet platform with the purchase and sale of products and services by way of mobile/computer applications worldwide. Cyber Apps World anticipates making available to subscribers, an ever-growing list of applications and programs.

