Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc.: Global Diversified Marketing Group Engages Full-Service Marketing Firm to Launch New eCommerce Site After Strong Success on Amazon.com

Expansion of Digital Marketing via Company's Own eCommerce Site and Projections Well into 7-Figure Revenue Growth Should Diversify Core Business and be Accretive to Overall Organic Growth

ISLAND PARK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2020 / Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc. (OTC:GDMK) has engaged a full-service Top 50 marketing firm to re-develop and prepare a full-scale eCommerce site and commence its marketing operations. This action was taken in recognition of the very strong demand for the company's premium snack foods on the major eCommerce site of Amazon.com in 2020. GDMK management has therefore decided to invest in and develop its own eCommerce platform to further enhance this successful marketing strategy. A very credible and experienced fulfillment facility has already been identified which will be dedicated to future e-Commerce order fulfilment.

GDMK management believes it can efficiently build a 7-figure digital business which will diversify its brands online and will grow its presence to an even wider consumer base worldwide. The new platform will incorporate a shopping cart for easy ordering and employ advanced Search Engine Optimization (SEO) as well as Pay Per Click (PPC) features to optimize its effectiveness and accelerate the velocity of sales revenues into the 6-figure range on a monthly basis, building to our projected 7-figure annual return.

CEO Paul Adler commented, "With the strong sales and revenue growth we have seen our premium snack food lines generate through marketing on Amazon.com this year, it was a logical decision to take the next step and develop our own eCommerce marketing site. I am very pleased that our team has already found a very capable fulfillment facility which will be able to handle the heavy volume of eCommerce orders that our sales projections anticipate in the upcoming months. We look forward to issuing more details as developments move forward."

Please visit us at: www.360worldsnacks.com

About Global Diversified Marketing Group

Headquartered in Island Park, NY - Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc operates as a global multi-line consumer packaged goods ("CPG") company with branded product lines and is a food and snack manufacturer, importer and distributor in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The Company operates in the snacks market segment and offers Italian Wafers, Italian filled Croissants, French Madeleines, Wafer Pralines, shelf-stable Macarons, and other gourmet snacks. The company sells its products directly through various distribution channels comprising specialty, grocery retailers, food-service distributors, direct store delivery ("DSD") as well as the vending, pantry, and the micro-market segment.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, information concerning the ability of the Company to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: the ability of the Company to develop the Company's brand and meet its growth objectives, the ability of the Company to complete acquisitions that are accretive to the Company's revenue, the ability of the Company to obtain and/or maintain licenses to operate in the jurisdictions in which it operates or in which it expects or plans to operate. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Contact:

Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc.

Paul Adler, Chairman, President & CEO

800-550-5996

paul@gdmginc.com

SOURCE: Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/621863/Global-Diversified-Marketing-Group-Engages-Full-Service-Marketing-Firm-to-Launch-New-eCommerce-Site-After-Strong-Success-on-Amazoncom