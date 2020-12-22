3PL service provider, FM Logistic India, has entered into a contract with Welspun One Logistics Parks to lease approximately 9 lakh sq. ft. of warehousing space at the latter's flagship INR 900 CR-110 acre Bhiwandi facility in Mumbai, India.

With this new leased space, FM Logistic India will now have a dedicated Grade A warehousing campus to service the Mumbai Metropolitan Region one of the key micro markets in India with a consumption base of 26 million people. The 3PL player currently provides Warehousing Distribution services for FMCG, Food, Retail, Automotive, Consumer Durables, E-commerce, Engineering, Telecom, Pharma and other sectors. FM Logistic India will mark a new total of 7.0 million sq. ft. of warehousing space across India with this move.

Alexandre Amine Soufiani, MD FM Logistic India, expressed, "We are committed to providing our customers with the best-in-class warehousing infrastructure, with a strong focus on sustainable development. Our association with Welspun One Logistics Parks will help us further enhance our service offering to our valued customers. This state-of-the-art facility will enable us to provide our collaborators with a safe and healthy working environment and offer our customers with faster connectivity to major consumption markets."

Anshul Singhal, Managing Director, Welspun One Logistics Parks said, "Welspun One is committed to solving the location needs of our clients with solutions that are driven to achieve the highest levels of compliance, safety, operational efficiency and innovation. We are delighted to partner with a globally reputed company like FM Logistic as we share similar values of strong emphasis on quality, solving customers' needs, and a long term vision of continued excellence."

Welspun One's Bhiwandi project will be the largest one-of-its kind landmark development project with excellent connectivity to Mumbai city, as its location is optimal for servicing large fulfilment requirements. Conceived to provide end to end solutions for tenants with large docking areas, adequate parking and other Grade A park amenities, the Grade A logistic facility has been designed according to the best industry standards with high spec buildings, 100% compliance to norms and stringent safety standards.

Welspun One Logistics Parks is also in advanced discussions for another 1.5Mn sq ft. with other E-commerce and 3PL companies for their park in Bhiwandi.

