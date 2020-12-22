Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising Inspired Pet Nutrition Limited (IPN), a portfolio company of L Catterton, on its pending sale to funds advised by CapVest Partners LLP (CapVest). IPN is the largest brand-led pet food manufacturer headquartered in the U.K. The transaction is being led by Will Bain and Ryan Budlong of the Harris Williams Consumer Group, with support from Andreas Poth, Konstantin Molinari and Michael Osborne.

"We continue to see phenomenal interest in the pet sector, and IPN's market-leading brands and truly differentiated platform have made it particularly attractive to investors," said Will Bain, a managing director at Harris Williams. "The IPN management team has successfully disrupted the U.K. dog food segment over the past decade with their two award-winning and innovative brands, Harringtons and Wagg. We look forward to watching their continued success in the dog segment, as well as in the cat segment."

Ryan Budlong, a managing director at Harris Williams, added, "Building on our strong track record in the pet sector, we are honored to have had the opportunity to work with the teams at IPN and L Catterton on this transaction. IPN represents the third branded pet food transaction that we have advised on in the past month."

IPN is an award-winning and long-established pet food manufacturer, best known for its market-leading brands Harringtons and Wagg. With a history dating back to 1923, IPN is a family run business based in Thirsk, North Yorkshire. IPN is dedicated to producing high quality pet food using high quality ingredients and efficient manufacturing, making great pet food affordable for everyone. Harringtons has significantly disrupted the market and become one of the U.K.'s largest and fastest-growing dry dog food brands. Alongside Harringtons and Wagg, IPN also produces high quality own-label pet food for selected leading operators in the grocery and pet specialty channels.

With over $22 billion of equity capital across its fund strategies and 17 offices globally, L Catterton is one of the largest and most global consumer-focused private equity firms in the world. L Catterton's team of nearly 200 investment and operating professionals partners with management teams around the world to implement strategic plans to foster growth, leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence and a broad partnership network. Since 1989, the firm has made over 200 investments in leading consumer brands.

CapVest is a leading international investment firm with a long history in the consumer sector across Europe. As an active and patient investor, CapVest has established a strong record of success in delivering attractive returns by working closely with management in transforming the size and scale of its portfolio companies through a combination of organic and acquisition led growth.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Consumer Group has completed more than 60 transactions in recent years across a variety of verticals, including branded consumer products; consumer services; food, beverage and agribusiness; and restaurant and retail. For more information on the Harris Williams Consumer Group and other recent transactions, visit the Consumer Group's section of the Harris Williams website.

