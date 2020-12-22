Anzeige
WKN: A12GWS ISIN: SE0006593901 Ticker-Symbol: IHY3 
Frankfurt
22.12.20
08:06 Uhr
1,455 Euro
-0,030
-2,02 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.12.2020 | 14:05
Klövern AB (publ): Klövern signs contracts for extension of rental contracts encompassing approximately 42,100 sq.m. in Kista

Klövern has signed contracts for extension of two rental contracts in the properties Isafjord 4 and Borg 2 in Kista. The contract in Isafjord 4, which encompasses approximately 37,400 sq.m., has been extended by around five years to 31 July 2027 while the contract in Borg 2, which encompasses approximately 4,700 sq.m., has been extended by three years to 31 March 2025.

Klövern AB (publ)


For additional information, please contact:
Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se
Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.

This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

Attachment

  • 201222 Klövern signs contracts for extension of rental contracts encompassing approximately 42,100 sq.m. in Kista (pdf) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b1cda22e-3bb8-41ca-8d8b-5c62a3ffd0ce)

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
