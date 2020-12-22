The terrestrial and subsea open system is the first dual path state-of-the-art system linking Europe, the Middle East and India

Cinturion Corp Ltd., a provider of scalable, subsea and terrestrial capacity-based network solutions spanning India, the Middle East and Europe, announces it has officially commenced construction of the Trans-Europe Asia System (TEAS). The project is set to deploy the most advanced fiber optic technology, bolstering the region's Information and Computing Technologies initiatives supporting bandwidth-hungry data centers and their growing customer base. When completed, TEAS will be the first of its kind open system, offering an information superhighway of over 300 Tbps with new and diverse parallel routes between India, the Middle East, and Europe, bringing advanced features and high-capacity inter-links throughout the region.

The system consists of two diverse connections across the Mediterranean Sea, continuing with two diverse paths inter-linking the Middle East, with multiple routes across the Arabian Peninsula, and a route through the Gulf of Aqaba and the Red Sea. The first new dual path system of its kind provides geographically diverse routes terminating in India. TEAS will enable new services with its unique optical capabilities to support modern Data Center deployments, bringing broadband and low latency access to European, Middle East and Indian markets. When complete, TEAS will offer individual fiber ownership to a broad range of customers. Total subsea and terrestrial network segments consist of over 19,000 Kms with a System Ready for Service date expected in 3Q2023.

Cinturion has partnered with local in-country licensed service providers along its route to establish landing sites with commitments that include carrier neutral facilities offering Open Access System rights to enable customers the utmost flexibility in hardware and software selection. Fiber owners will have full flexibility of their network transmission equipment to support network demands and be able to upgrade network transmission equipment as required. The state-of-the-art system is designed leveraging technologies that provide the most advanced network security. Additionally, owners of fibers on the system will benefit from uninterrupted connectivity with tens of Terabits of throughput capacity, through diverse routes across land and sea between India, the Middle East and Europe.

Cinturion has contracted DRG Undersea Consulting, an experienced submarine engineering and project management company, and BTC Networks to provide services for the terrestrial network design and supply featuring the latest technology solutions. Cinturion's experienced management team has worked in all regions covered by TEAS. Such experience delivers a safe and reliable advanced system with valuable features, including an advanced Remote Fiber Testing System (RFTS) for fault prevention and fast remediation.

TEAS is a completely new build, introducing advanced infrastructure buried underneath secure rights of ways e.g., GCCIA high voltage distribution network, and utilizes the latest large core fiber optic glass technology that will enable future product developments capable of supporting the additional growth of advanced data services throughout the Middle East region. The homogenous fiber throughout the TEAS network allows for end-to-end lighting with uninterrupted network symmetry. TEAS will deliver the lowest latency and highest resiliency along its corridor, features critical to emerging demands of 5G, IoT and large cloud and content providers. The high capacity and advanced features of TEAS are being implemented at an opportune time for enhancing communications within and outside the Middle East.

Commenting on the project, Mr. Greg Varisco, CEO of Cinturion, notes: "The TEAS project is being implemented to fulfill the demand for Open Access systems with fiber connectivity bridging India, the Middle East and Europe. This network will provide much needed high capacity, fiber optic offerings to countries needing access to low latency route diversity and improved route resiliency throughout the region. TEAS will provide exceptional end-to-end capabilities not requiring any regeneration and allow for a higher degree of inter-connectivity among system participants. The system significantly increases the availability of inter-region, inter-data center connectivity as compared to the traditional consortium systems provided by carriers."

For more information about TEAS and ongoing construction and implementation developments visit www.cinturiongroup.com.

About Cinturion

Cinturion Corp. Ltd. with its key management having a long history of involvement in the development and implementation of submarine telecommunications cable systems, is focused on the development of new fiber-optic networks utilizing the latest submarine cable systems coupled with the latest terrestrial technology for greenfield or underserved markets.

The strength of Cinturion comes from its diverse and experienced members profile that includes senior management, technical, financial, project management, systems engineering and sales, representing all the core elements required for successfully implementing major international fiber-optic systems. www.cinturioncorp.com

About DRG Undersea Consulting

DRG Undersea Consulting (DRG) is an advisory firm specializing in guiding clients through their investment in and development of international telecom infrastructure, with an emphasis on undersea fiber optic networks. Our team, established in 1999, has supported clients who are planning, procuring and managing the construction of new undersea networks in every region of the world. DRG is currently active with projects worldwide, including both transoceanic cables connecting continents across the world's largest oceans and regional cables across smaller seas. DRG also continues to counsel investors across the globe by performing vital technical, commercial and market due diligence on their prospective international undersea investments and acquisitions.

About BTC

For more than three decades BTC, also known as BTC Networks, has successfully played a primary role in the development of today's information and communication technology systems throughout Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East countries. BTC is recognized for its ability to introduce and integrate the latest global communication advancements made available. When communication seemed limited, we introduced the first Digital PABX, first Video Conferencing and the largest Data Network in the Kingdom. As a result, we take pride in playing a direct role in connecting millions of people together. Today, we are acknowledged as one of the largest integrated CIT solution providers in the Middle East with branches in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq. Our success depends on our unwavering commitment, internal organization and resources, excellent time management and expert personnel.

