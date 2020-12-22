Gourmet Provisions International Corp.: Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Launch of Three New Gourmet Frozen Pizzas

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2020 / Gourmet Provisions International Corporation(OTC PINK:GMPR) today announced it has partnered with OGGI Foods, a premier frozen pizza manufacturer, to produce and distribute 3 new Gourmet Gluten-Free Frozen Pizzas under its wholly-owned subsidiary brand Pizza Fusion. Gourmet Provisions International Corp. acquired the multi-award-winning Pizza Fusion brand, with existing locations in the US & Saudi Arabia, in March 2019. In 2006, Pizza Fusion changed the pizza industry with its award-winning organic, gluten-free delicious healthy pizzas, with a big emphasis on every product and location keeping to the company's motto 'Saving the Earth one Pizza at a Time!'.

"We believe our three new gourmet frozen pizzas will generate immediate buzz from industry experts and consumers alike," said James C. Vowler, President and CEO of Gourmet Provisions International Corporation. "We are currently negotiating with retail outlets throughout the US, Canada & Saudi Arabia to carry all three of our gourmet healthy pizzas. With the pandemic affecting everyone worldwide, there is a much-needed demand for delicious healthy food that can be enjoyed from the safety and comfort of their home. Our new line of Gourmet Pizzas brings the restaurant-quality that our loyal Pizza Fusion customers have come to love to the freezer department in a retail outlet near you. We anticipate that we will be officially launching our Gourmet pizzas in stores in early 2021 and will provide many updates for our loyal shareholders."

The "Four Cheese" Pizza starts with our custom rich tomato sauce made from premium quality tomatoes & extra virgin olive oil, topped with real Mozzarella, Romano, savory Asiago and our hearty Parmesan cheeses all of this baked on top of OGGI Foods award-winning, custom, gluten-free Spinach Crust; The "Founders Pie" Pizza is topped with our custom made pizza sauce, extra virgin olive oil, Oregano, Basil, real Mozzarella, Romano, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses, imported cherry tomatoes from Italy, diced red onions, fresh spinach on top of OGGI Foods custom gluten-free Broccoli Crust; "The Vegan" Pizza is what is for dinner if your family is looking for a restaurant-quality, healthy, gluten-free vegan pizza, our new "The Vegan" pizza checks all of the boxes! This scrumptious pizza comes with our fresh tomato sauce, imported from Italy Grilled & Fire Roasted Zucchini, Eggplant, Red & Yellow Peppers, diced White Onions & Tomatoes, Beyond Meat Plant-based Beef & Sausage Crumbles, topped with our signature Vegan Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheeses, all of this deliciousness on top of OGGI Foods custom gluten-free hand-stretched Beets Crust.

In addition, here are updates on the other food brands of Gourmet Provisions International:

Gourmet Provisions International has also developed a partnership with a NY Times Best Selling Author & Popular Comedian to help establish and launch a Gourmet line of food products starting with his own personal line of Pancake Mix & Syrup all under his custom brand(exciting full details coming in a press release soon).

PopsyCakes"The First & Only Cupcake on a Pretzel" debuted their new PopsyBites on Fox News Channel's popular show "The Five" and the new bite-size gourmet treat has been a big hit ever since in retail. The company signed a 50/50 partnership deal with a Pittsburgh based $16 million annual Candy Company that can handle nationwide production and distribution (more details being announced soon).

Christopher Street Products "Supporting the LGBT Community" sold out 15+ Unique products in HomeGoods, Wine Enthusiasts Magazine rated the Christopher Street Cabernet Sauvignon an outstanding 90, added distribution through Winelife Distributors NYC. Gourmet Provisions is partnering with a world-renowned cosmetic manufacturer to produce an exclusive line of high-end lipstick(exciting full details in a press release soon).

Jose Madrid Salsa "The Healthy Fundraiser" has continued to dominate in the fundraising category, expanded its Ohio offices & production facility, recently purchased a custom delivery vehicle, and will be expanding into many retail outlets throughout the US & Canada(shareholders will be given more updates on this food brand soon).

Unique Foods along with its corporate Brand Ambassador and CBD partner Jack Brewer will expand its current Gourmet inventory of CBD edibles and launch into the exciting new highly sought-after Psychedelic Edibles(full details will be announced soon).

Company Share Structure and Financials

In addition, we want to update shareholders regarding our existing share structure, etc. The current total shares issued and outstanding for Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) is approximately 28 million, with 20 million restricted and 8 million in the public float; 2020 3rd quarterly financials posted onto the OTC with strong revenues, $233k profit, and $360k+ in Notes off the books.

About Gourmet Provisions International Corporation:

Gourmet Provisions International Corp. partnered with Jack Brewer (GMPR's Brand Ambassador) & Brewer Media & Entertainment Group in October of 2017. Brewer Media Group was brought on to help build all aspects of the many Unique brands. With a primary focus on the increase of online and retail sales, social media presence and overall content, public persona, and awareness acquire acquisition opportunities, and much more. The company has five wholly-owned subsidiaries Jose Madrid Salsa, Pizza Fusion, Unique Tap House, Unique Foods CBD Ediblesand PopsyCakes, and a Licensing agreement with Christopher Street Products.

