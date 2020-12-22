Greenpro Capital Corp.: Greenpros Launches Revolutionary A.I. Accounting Solution

KUALA, LUMPUR / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2020 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that it has launched a new Revolutionary Accounting Solution for small and medium enterprises "SME's."

Greenpro A.I. Accounting Solution

Greenpro A.I. Accounting is providing a Revolutionary Accounting Solution to SME's, leveraging on A.I. technology and utilizing the IBM Cloud to provide a one-stop accounting service that is simple, quick, and has confirmed cost savings.

Investment Highlights:

Solid Plan Financing executed via the crowdfunding campaign. Greenpro intends to build the equity and significantly grow the revenues of this company as it expands around Asian countries. Market Validation. The product is already deployed and used in the market which proves the feasibility of the product. Moreover, there are already 500+ clients in Hong Kong proving the wide acceptance of the the product. It was also awarded the 'Leader of Innovation 2019' awarded by Hong Kong Corp Hub, for outstanding performance.

Please watch: https://youtu.be/uyGuPvogOi4

Greenpro CEO CK Lee said, Greenpro A.I. is another example of our successful incubation program. We have raised RM 504,750 (US$124,938) via our licensed crowd funding platform, ATA Plus Equity Crowd Funding. We look forward to watching this company successfully grow their exciting new A.I. accounting business. Making an accounting entry is as simple as taking a photo of an invoice and uploading to the system. You can access your full set of financial reports on your electronic device. Annual accounting fees start at only RM 2300 (US$575) per year."

Greenpro A.I. was granted an investment of approximate RM 157,750, (out of the RM 504,750 raised) by the Malaysia Government for supporting SME's in the digital transformation.

About Greenpro Capital Corp.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ), a Nevada corporation, with strategic offices across Asia, is a business incubator with a diversified business portfolio comprising finance, technology, banking, CryptoSx for STOs, health and wellness and fine art. With 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. We also operate venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies, covering finance, technology, FinTech, and health and wellness. For further information regarding the Company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Gilbert Loke, CFO, Director

Greenpro Capital Corp.

Email: ir.hk@greenprocapital.com

Phone: +852-3111 7718

Dennis Burns. Investor Relations

Tel (567) 237-4132

dburns@nvestrain.com

