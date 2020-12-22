Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Neue TOP-NEWS spannt den Bogen! Kommt es jetzt zur Kurs-Explosion? Analysten sehen über 250% Kurspotential!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P1UP ISIN: US98873Q1004 Ticker-Symbol: VCT 
Frankfurt
22.12.20
08:01 Uhr
1,510 Euro
-0,060
-3,82 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
YUNHONG CTI LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YUNHONG CTI LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
22.12.2020 | 14:32
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. Expands Production Capacity 28% to Keep Up with Increased Existing Customer Demand

Addition of Second Machine Expected to Increase Company's Foil Novelty Balloon Output by 28% Annually Starting in Q4 2020

LAKE BARRINGTON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2020 / Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) ("Yunhong CTI" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of custom film products, foil and latex novelty balloons, and flexible packaging products, announced that due to increased customer demand it has installed a second production machine at its Lake Barrington, Illinois, facility that is expected to increase the Company's annual North American production capacity of foil novelty balloons by more than 28% annually starting in the fourth quarter of 2020. The additional equipment will support the Company's previously announced production capacity expansion initiative that commenced in early November and which was expected to expand production capacity of foil novelty balloon output by 14% annually starting in the fourth quarter of 2020. Lake Barrington has been a key facility for Yunhong CTI's U.S. product manufacturing for most of the Company's history. The Company has added the additional production equipment to meet growing market demand for its foil novelty balloons and to serve existing customers.

"We now have two new production machines fully operational, enabling us to meet growing customer demand for our foil novelty balloons. The additional production capacity is essential as we prepare for our seasonally strongest customer demand associated with Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Father's Day and Graduation," said Jana M. Schwan, Chief Operating Officer of Yunhong CTI.

About Yunhong CTI Ltd.
Yunhong CTI Ltd. is one of the leading manufacturers and marketers of foil balloons and produces laminated and printed films for commercial uses. Yunhong CTI also distributes Candy Blossoms and other gift items and markets its products throughout the United States and in several other countries. For more information about our business, visit our corporate website at www.ctiindustries.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements (within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) that involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time. These "forward-looking" statements may include, but are not limited to, statements containing words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "goal," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," or similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future results. Although we believe that our opinions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and our actual results may differ substantially from statements made herein. We cannot anticipate the duration of increased tariffs between the United States and other countries, particularly China. We do not know whether we will be successful in passing such additional costs through to customers. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on our operations, and we do not yet know the depth or duration of that disruption. Our future plans anticipate the successful completion of the financing described above. Any failure to do so would have a negative impact on our financial condition. More information on factors that could affect CTI's business and financial results are included in its public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Company Contact:
info@ctiindustires.com

Investor Relations Contact:
TraDigital IR
Kevin McGrath
+1-646-418-7002
kevin@tradigitalir.com

MJ Clyburn
+1-917-327-6847
clyburn@tradigitalir.com

SOURCE: Yunhong CTI Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/621880/Yunhong-CTI-Ltd-Expands-Production-Capacity-28-to-Keep-Up-with-Increased-Existing-Customer-Demand

YUNHONG CTI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.