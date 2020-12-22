Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Awarded Cov-Shield Contract from a Diocese in Western Pennsylvania

Plexiglass Desk Shields Enabled Students to Return to the Classroom

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2020 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce that it has received a contract for Cov-Shield plexiglass desk shields from a diocese in western Pennsylvania. The agreement calls for 1,800 Cov-Shields installed for student desks to allow the students back into school in a safe and healthy learning environment.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very excited to work with this diocese in western Pennsylvania. Our Cov-Shield solution has enabled all of their students to get back into the classroom, as the school was previously 100% remote at-home learning. This gave the option back to the parents and allowed most of the students to return full-time and their parents to get back to work as well. Cov-Shield continues to be an imperative part of getting our students back in school in providing a safe learning environement for teachers, staff and students in the classroom."

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

www.galaxynext.us

