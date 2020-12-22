BCWipe and BestCrypt Updated to Support Apple's First Own Mac Processor

Jetico, developer of best-in-class data wiping and data encryption software, has today announced support for Apple's first own Mac processor. With this update, BCWipe and BestCrypt Container Encryption can now wipe and encrypt Mac files on computers with the Apple silicon M1 chip.

"The first Apple M1-powered computers are out. Yet for now, it seems most wiping and encryption tools have not supported this new chip," says Jetico CEO, Michael Waksman. "At Jetico, our mission has always been to empower users with the latest technology and this timely update for Mac computers is no exception. BestCrypt and BCWipe customers can now continue to protect their sensitive files on new Mac hardware without interruption."

Starting in late 2020, Apple's new laptops and desktop computers will move away from Intel-based processors. The new devices will adopt hardware built by Apple using the same ARM architecture incorporated in phones and tablets. This transition is expected to be complete in about two years.

When upgrading to Apple's M1 chip, existing Jetico users must download and install the latest versions of the software:

- BCWipe Download

- BestCrypt Container Encryption Download

"For seamless migration, Jetico offers a single software that maintains compatibility across older and newer architectures," explains Waksman. "This new update brings peace of mind to organizations that handle a variety of devices without impacting their normal workflow."

An active software license is required for support and maintenance, including updates without added costs. Customers with an expired license can renew their subscription in Jetico's Online Store. To take advantage of Jetico's Holiday Special a 10% discount* on all encryption and wiping software enter the coupon code YourHealth in Jetico's Online Store after clicking 'Redeem Coupon Code'. This special deal is valid through the end of December 2020.

About Jetico

Jetico provides complete endpoint data protection software for National Security, Compliance and Personal Privacy. Trusted for over 15 years by the U.S. Department of Defense, Jetico's BCWipe can wipe selected files beyond forensic recovery such as in response to classified data spills, while BCWipe Total WipeOut can erase hard drive data entirely such as for disposal or decommission. To protect stored data, Jetico's BestCrypt delivers compliant data encryption software for whole disks, virtual drives and selected files or folders. Jetico Enterprise Editions include central management for client software control.

Jetico products are trusted by government and military agencies, all of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors, many national laboratories, as well as various other enterprises and a wide global base of home and small business users in over 100 countries. Founded in 1995, Jetico is privately held and headquartered in the Otaniemi Science Park in Helsinki, Finland. For more information, please visit jetico.com.

Apple, Mac, and macOS are registered trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the United States and other countries.

*Disclaimer: Promotion valid only on Jetico's Online Store for Standard Edition products, for a maximum quantity of 25 licenses. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions.

Contacts:

Valeria Corti

Marketing Manager, Jetico

valeria.corti@jetico.com

Phone (U.S.): +1 202 742 2901

Phone (Europe): +358 92 517 3030