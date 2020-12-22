Increasing Focus on Offering End-to-end Healthcare Services to Emerge as Key Driving Factor for Healthcare Facilities Management Market Growth, Says TMR

- There has been a growing demand for healthcare facilities management because of global healthcare industry has gradually moved from being just focused on medical procedures to prioritizing patient utility, safety, and wellness

- Medical technology advancements have also played a key role in helping to drive the healthcare facilities management market in recent years

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has now published a new research report that offers a detailed information about the global healthcare facilities management market. The research report tries to offer meaningful and actionable insights about the key segments, prominent growth drivers, restraining factors, geographical outlook, and the current situation of the vendor landscape of the global market.

As per the research report, the global healthcare facilities management market is expected to witness a highly promising CAGR of 8.8% over the course of the given forecast period ranging from 2018 to 2026. Given the rate of growth, the global healthcare facilities management market is expected to reach a valuation worth US$416,929 Mn by the fall 2026.

Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market - Overview

Based on the type of service, the global healthcare facility management market is segmented into hard and soft services.

Hard services can again be sub-segmented into various non-core healthcare services such as plumbing and air conditioning maintenance, fire protection systems, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and other hard services such as fabric maintenance.

The soft services can be sub-segmented into cleaning and pest control, laundry, catering, security, waste management, and other soft services such as administrative services.

Although the global market size of soft healthcare facility management services is expected be more than hard healthcare facility management services, nevertheless, hard services are anticipated to witness a higher growth rate than soft services during the forecast period.

Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market - Key Driving Factors

Development of innovative ICT technologies such as IoT, healthcare facility management software, and KPI (Key Performance Indices) matrix for measuring facility services is expected to increase the adoption of integrated facility management business models in the healthcare industry.

Globally, there has been a rise in outsourcing of facility management services by the healthcare industry (hospitals, nursing homes, etc.) to third party professional facility management providers. This has augmented the demand for facility management services in the healthcare sector.

Outsourcing of facility management services by hospitals, nursing homes, etc. help them to reduce cost of operation and focus more on their core healthcare activities.

The rise in the incidence of chronic diseases has compelled the healthcare fraternity to ensure proper execution of multiple services. Private healthcare institutions have been more active in deploying healthcare facility management services.

The increasing spending capacity of private healthcare units has given a thrust to market expansion. The need for continual advancements in the healthcare service fabric has driven market demand.

Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market - Regional Outlook

There are five key players in the global healthcare facilities management market viz. North America , Latin America , Middle East and Africa , Asia Pacific , and Europe .

, , and , , and . Of these, North America has been the dominant regional segment in recent years. Presence of a matured healthcare infrastructure has fueled the growth of the region.

has been the dominant regional segment in recent years. Presence of a matured healthcare infrastructure has fueled the growth of the region. On the other hand, the regional segment of Asia Pacific is expected to witness promising growth opportunities in the coming years of the forecast period.

is expected to witness promising growth opportunities in the coming years of the forecast period. Increasing investments by emerging economies such as India and China for developing their healthcare infrastructure to help develop the market in coming years.

Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market - Key Players

Some of the key players in the global healthcare facilities management market are BM Industries Inc., Aramark Corporation, Compass Group plc, Ecolab, Inc., ISS World Services A/S, Jones Lang LaSalle, IP, Inc., Manutencoop Facility Management S.p.A. (MFM), Medxcel Facility Management, Mitie Group plc, OCS Group, Secro Group plc, Sodexo, Vanguard Resources and UEM Edgenta Berhad.

