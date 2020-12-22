The facility is expected to cover around 25% of the consumption of the Brilen / Novapet industrial complex, located in the Polígono Valle del Cinca de Barbastro, in the eastern Navarra province of Huesca.From pv magazine Spain Spanish polyester yarn producer Brilen is set to begin work on what it claims will be the largest photovoltaic solar power plant for industrial self-consumption in Spain and one of the largest in Europe. The facility is expected to cover around 25% of the consumption of the Brilen / Novapet industrial complex, located in the Polígono Valle del Cinca de Barbastro, in the ...

