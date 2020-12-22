ADGS Advisory, Inc. Obtains OTC Markets Pink Current Information Reporting Standard

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2020 / ADGS Advisory, Inc (OTC PINK:ADGS), (the "Company"), a provider of leading-edge online education in the Asia Pacific region, is very pleased to announce that after submitting the Company's past financial statements, disclosures, and legal opinion, it has achieved the milestone of obtaining Pink Current Information status on OTCMarkets.com.

"We're thrilled to have completed yet another important step in solidifying our business position. Our talented and industrious team will enjoy a brief celebration, and then it's back to work, towards our next objective!", exclaimed CEO Xijin Wu.

To quality for Pink Current Information, the Company is to subscribe to the OTC Disclosure & News service, is current with its OTC Market filings, pursuant to OTC Markets' Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines. Details on the public availability of current information is found at https://www.otcmarkets.com.

About Quality Online Education Group Inc.

Based in Canada, "Quality Online Education Group, Inc." (QOEG) is a leading e-Learning company that provides comprehensive online English lessons to students in China and expanding to other markets where English education is sought after. The Company is a pioneer and industry leader in providing real-time online small group classes. Our students achieve noticeable and quantifiable results, by our delivery of quality education from our passionate team of teachers and teaching assistants, based in North America and the Philippines. With our AI system, we have combined Education and Entertainment ("Edu-tainment") as part of our teaching strategy. It is our mission to develop confidence in our students so they can reach their goals through an enjoyable yet efficient learning experience!

About ADGS Advisory, Inc.

ADGS Advisory, Inc.is a public company currently trading on the OTC Markets (ADGS). ADGS was originally incorporated in Delaware.

Investor Information: ADGSContact@gmail.com

SOURCE: ADGS Advisory, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/621940/ADGS-Advisory-Inc-Obtains-OTC-Markets-Pink-Current-Information-Reporting-Standard