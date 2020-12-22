DNA Brands Inc.: DNA Brands Solar Division 954Solar Records Record Sales and Continues Rapid National Expansion

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2020 / (OTC PINK:DNAXD) DNA Brands Inc. is pleased to announce that the company's wholly-owned Solar division, 954Solar LLC, (DBA The Solar Elite), has expanded to 13 states and has recorded over $1.2 Million in contractual sales for the past 9 months ending the 2020 fiscal year December 31st.

In March 2020, DNA Brands acquired 954Solar LLC. as a wholly-owned subsidiary, creating a solar digital marketing division. This highly scalable business model has enabled the company to expand initially from three to thirteen states since March 2020. The Company is leveraging industry partnerships to generate revenue in the solar industry by providing renewable energy solutions to individual consumers and commercial businesses.

"To date, 954Solar LLC has expanded its installation and service area from the Florida market to now include CA, GA, IN, LA, NC, OK, SC, TN, TX, NY, NJ, VA.

"By forging new relationships nationwide, we have been able to diversify the renewable energy products that we can now install and offer our clientele.

Some of the more interesting renewable products being offered or created are:

-The Tesla Power Wall battery backup system

-Tier 1 Solar Panels Solutions (All major manufacturers available).

-Building relationships with the largest solar installers in the nation.

-Designing a finance arm of the company to provide in house financing by offering disruptive industry loans (saving consumers thousands on points and fees).

The solar energy market is experiencing exponential growth, and the market is expected to reach $223 billion by 2026. There is expected to be significant government support investing heavily in renewable energy through direct investments, subsidies as well as hopeful extension of Federal tax credits." Said Andrew Ferrin, CEO of 954Solar LLC

DNA Brands (DNAX) is a Colorado holding company. At present, it owns all the IP for Its Two time Award-winning energy drink, DNA Energy. The Company also has a digital marketing solar division and is actively looking for a hemp project. The company is looking to make one final acquisition, resulting in a Holding Company with a few operating entities, working for the benefit of shareholders.

"We believe that full Federal cannabis legalization is coming within the next 18-36 months. By positioning ourselves with the appropriate partners, this will give us a major market advantage and allow us to be in 2 of the hottest markets moving forward (Renewable Energy and Hemp/ MMJ).

To wrap up the 2020 fiscal and calendar year, the company would like to point out some highlights for the year.

-February 2020- Acquires 954Solar, in an all-stock transaction.

-Company is in talks with numerous hemp/ mmj groups

-December 2020, the company reversed split the stock so investors and bankers can trade and deposit stock.

As of the date of this PR, there is approximately :

4.5 Million common shares issued and outstanding (of which 3.5 Million shares are owned by management).

Approximately 1 Million common shares in the Float (the public hands). " Stated CEO Adrian McKenzie.

Management would like to take a moment to thank the public, Investors, and all shareholders of DNA Brands Inc for their continued support and patience. Wishing all a Happy holiday and a Healthy and Prosperous 2021.

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains statements that are "Forward-Looking" in nature (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1993, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). All Statements regarding the Company's financial position, potential, business strategy, plans, and objectives for future operations are Forward-Looking statements. Many of these statements contain words such as "goal," "aims," "may," "expect," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "would," "exceed," "should," "steady," "plan," "potential," "dramatic," and variations of such words and similar expressions identify Forward-Looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a Forward-Looking statement. Because Forward-Looking statements involve future risks and uncertainties, there are many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company cannot predict the actual effect these factors will have on its results, and many of the factors and their effects are beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, or otherwise. Given these uncertainties, you should not rely too heavily on these forward-looking statements.

