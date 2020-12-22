DigiMax Global Solutions: DigiMax Launching "Projected Personality Interpreter" Assisting Personnel Decisions by Police Forces Globally

DIGIMAX APPOINTS EX-CEO/FOUNDER OF DARWIN ECOSYSTEM AS CTO AND BECOMES IBM ECOSYSTEM PARTNER LEVERAGING IBM WATSON

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2020 / DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. o/a DIGIMAX GLOBAL SOLUTIONS (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI) is pleased to announce that, pursuant to its acquisition of the assets of Darwin Ecosystem ("Darwin"), it is launching the fully developed application Projected Personality Interpreter ("PPI"). The PPI has been used by police forces in the US and is ready for deployment across North America, and then globally.

Darwin has developed several key applications of its predictive algorithms that mesh perfectly with the central philosophy of DigiMax and DataNavee: to assist companies to better deploy both their FINANCIAL CAPITAL and their HUMAN CAPITAL. (https://darwinecosystem.com/venture-technology/)

DataNavee is able to immediately use elements of Darwin technology to augment its Venture Capital, and Crypto trading Apps already announced in prior weeks.

DataNavee is also able to team with Thierry Hubert and DataNavee's own well-developed relations in the police and security services sector to launch the Projected Personality Interpreter ("PPI").

"Today, more than ever, organizations are seeking a workplace culture that gives them a productive advantage as they face wellness challenges from within as well as from external influences, resource attrition, and productivity issues," says Thierry Hubert. "Rethinking and moving forward global social transformation, wellness, sustainability and health begins with leadership and actionable decisions by people. Assisting organizations in revealing the everchanging human capital to elevate awareness, and reveal paths to better decision making is the key value DataNavee brings to the market with the newly acquired technology."

The cornerstone solution to this advancement is the Projected Personality Interpreter ("PPI"), developed by Darwin and acquired by DigiMax. The PPI, leveraging IBM Watson, takes personality analytics to an unprecedented level with machine learning trained by academic psychologists and behaviourists, to reveal personality traits from the text we produce when we express ourselves. The PPI can now reveal the evolution and changes of personality traits based on the context, time and intent of the moment. The impact of this distinction means that what we project, and express, is tied to our environment, state of mind and the message, whether we do so consciously or not.

This is a radical departure from conventional and deterministic personality analysis that keeps on providing a static and definitive definition of one's personality.

"We partner with HR professionals and IBM to ensure industry compliance and business-grade technological excellence," said Thierry Hubert, former CEO of Darwin Ecosystem and inventor of the PPI. "This breakthrough technology delivers insights that produce impactful returns on investment through lower cost per hire, improved employee retention and less exposure to risks while achieving greater productivity." He continues, "Our most notable and present-time-relevant achievement, given today's social challenges, is how we used our PPI for the last four years in helping law enforcement recruitment in New England. We are committed to scale and expand our solution to support law enforcement agencies with more human capital insight as they work towards improvement, transformation, wellness and community synergies."

Appointment of Thierry Hubert as Chief Technology Officer

DigiMax is also pleased to announce that it has appointed Thierry Hubert as Chief Technology Officer of DigiMax.

Thierry is one of the early pioneers in the field of Artificial Intelligence having been recognized for decades for his innovations in the tech industry.

His first company, The Human Interface Group, was acquired in 1994 by Lotus Development Corporation to create an institute dedicated to the research and development of collaborative, electronic learning and knowledge management best practices and technologies.

Subsequently, upon IBM acquiring Lotus in 1995, Hubert became IBM's EMEA Director of the Process Innovation Practice and Research and Development for collaborative and knowledge management applications until 2000.

He participated and led the development and deployment of such technology across North America and Europe. Most of his work was inspired from his participation and research of collaborative computing's impact on corporate culture at MIT in 1990 with Thomas Malone of the Sloan School of Business under a Price Waterhouse sponsored research initiative.

In 2007 Hubert founded WikiGazette, now Darwin Ecosystem, to address the complexity of information overload found in organizations, the Web and social media, through extracting the patterns that exist in this unstructured and streaming data by using Big Data and Cognitive Computing technology.

Darwin Ecosystem's research and development mission lead to the creation of algorithms inspired by chaos theory principles to reveal the patterns hidden in unstructured large data sources from the Web or organizations.

About DigiMax

DigiMax is based in Toronto and is the first company in the Digital Security space to be both publicly listed (listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange-symbol: DIGI) and own a registered Dealer. Canada, DigiMax Capital Corp is an 'Exempt Market Dealer registered in Ontario.

The Company has a highly qualified management team with extensive experience in global financial and capital markets, combined with a rapidly expanding global presence through collaborative partnerships in the USA, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, England, Singapore, Korea and Malta.

DigiMax has expanded its financial services base to utilize Predictive Analytics powered by Artificial Intelligence both in its own efforts, and to provide such expertise to both corporations and individuals through a series of SaaS-based Applications currently being introduced into the marketplace.

