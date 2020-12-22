DJ Genel Energy PLC: Bond call option exercised

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Bond call option exercised 22-Dec-2020 / 13:46 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 22 December 2020 Genel Energy plc Bond call option exercised Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') has notified Nordic Trustee A.S. that the Company has decided to call the outstanding bond amount relating to ISIN NO 001071088.2, with a maturity date in December 2022 and a fixed coupon of 10% per annum, at a price equal to 105% of the nominal amount. The total amount outstanding is $77 million. This follows the successful completion in October of the issuance of a $300 million senior unsecured bond with maturity in October 2025, and a fixed coupon of 9.25% per annum. The settlement date is set to be 8 January 2021. -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Taq Taq and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com [1]. ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 90185 EQS News ID: 1156996 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3ec46b352f38452116096dbbab51b09e&application_id=1156996&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

