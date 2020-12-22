Future Market Insights: Sulfone Polymer Market Growth Spurred by Growing Demand for Better Medical Services: Future Market Inights

Major market players are engaged in launching an extensive products range with better qualities to sustain expansion amid competition.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2020 / the sulfone polymer market is projected to expand at CAGR of 5.0% amid the projected period from year 2020-2030. Growing demand from industries such as healthcare, industrial processing, automotive & transportation, consumer products, electrical & electronics, and others are boosting the global sulfone polymer market. Although the market is foreseeing a hold-up owing to ongoing COVID-19 crisis, FMI in its recent report projects that retrieval is on cards.

"Unique attribute to remain transparent when exposed to higher temperature boosts its demand for usage in circuit boards and connector's blocks. There is huge scope for application all over several industries, which is why prominent players are focusing on growth of their capacities. This trend will be generating growth prospects for the market," comments the FMI analyst.

Sulfone Polymer Market - Key Highlights

North America led by the U.S. and Canada, will be the front runner in the global market, holding around 40% market share.

Healthcare industry is projected to remain the key end user of sulfone polymer over the forecast period.

Polyphenylsulfone polymer to uphold majority of market share in product type terms by 2030 end.

Sulfone Polymer Market - Drivers

Rapid expansion of electrical & electronics sector worldwide is boosting the demand for sulfone polymer.

Rising demand for amorphous thermoplastics with hydrolytic stability and higher strength will be supporting market expansion.

Suring demand from the consumer products and healthcare segments is anticipated to spur the market growth.

Sulfone Polymer Market - Restraints

Complex process cycle in the production of conventional polymer and need for cost-effective raw materials might limit market growth.

Low resistance towards UV light and higher cost, limits its widespread adoption by small to medium companies.

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has stalled the growth and the sulfone polymer market. Significant end users of sulfone polymer market for instance electrical & electronics, automotive & transportation, and others have been left battered owing to the crisis. On the other hand, the global market is projected to sail via the difficulties due to the steadily growing demand from the prominent end users.

Competitive Landscape

The global sulfone polymer market reflects higher consolidation besides growing competition. Major market players are engaged on product launches to attain a competitive edge over other. Some of the prominent market players include Solvay S.A, SABIC, Mitsubishi Chemicals, UJU New Materials Co Ltd, Sumitomo Chemicals Co Ltd, Shandong Horan, Sino Polymer, RTP Chemical Company and CS Hyde Company.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the Sulfone Polymer market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights based on end use (automotive & transportation, consumer products, electrical & electronics, healthcare, industrial processing, others), product type (polyethersulfone, polyphenylsulfone, polysulfone), across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

