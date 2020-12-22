Financial and Capital Market Commission on December 22, 2020 decided to allow AS "GRINDEKS" shareholder SIA "Liplat Holding" to announce the mandatory takeover bid of AS "GRINDEKS" shares. 1. Information about the Offerer: SIA "Liplat Holding", registered on 11.04.2019 with registration number 40203206071, legal address: Raunas Street 23, Riga, Latvia, LV-1039. SIA "Liplat Holding" owns 9 025 197 shares of AS "Grindeks" which together make up 94.16% of the total number of shares. 2. The price of one share, according to prospectus, is set at: 13.59 EUR 3. Term of takeover bid: takeover bid will last for 30 (fifty) calendar days, from the day when information on the takeover bid in the official journal "Latvijas Vestnesis" is published. Attached: Prospectus of the mandatory takeover bid in Latvian of AS "GRINDEKS". Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=834175